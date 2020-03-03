Records
7-11 ACC, 16-13 overall
Coach
Courtney Banghart
Players to watch
Janelle Bailey, 14.9 points, 9.5 rebounds
Taylor Koenen, 14.6 points, 3.1 assists
Season in summary
While much of the attention this season has been on the other corners of the Research Triangle, Banghart and the Heels have shown a lot of growth this season. They are probably a season away from vaulting back to the top half of the league, but it will be sooner than later.
