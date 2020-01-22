The 2020 football schedule for North Carolina. Kickoff times and TV assignments will be announced.
Sept. 4: At Central Florida
Sept. 12: Auburn (at Atlanta)
Sept. 19: James Madison
Sept. 26: Georgia Tech
Oct. 3: At Virginia
Oct. 10: Virginia Tech
Oct. 17: At Duke
Oct. 24: At Miami
Nov. 7: Connecticut
Nov. 14: Pitt
Nov. 21: At Boston College
Nov. 27: N.C. State
