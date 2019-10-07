Virginia Champs Return

Mamadi Diakite with the NCAA championship trophy.

Record

15-5

Analysis

The defending national champions have nothing to prove this season or maybe ever again. That freedom could make the Cavs a dangerous team, even without Ty Jerome or Kyle Guy, who would’ve made UVa unbeatable.

