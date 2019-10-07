No. X Wake Forest

Wake Forest's Brandon Childress, left, and Sharone Wright during the ACC Tournament in March.

Record

5-15

Analysis

Another season on the back burner for Coach Danny Manning. He’ll have some players back, and if Chaundee Brown has a break-out year beside Brandon Childress, maybe the Deacs shock the world. Or at least Winston-Salem.

Get the latest sports news right in your inbox. Sign up for our Daily Sports newsletter.

Contact Ed Hardin at 336-373-7069, and follow @Ed_Hardin on Twitter.

Recommended for you

Load comments