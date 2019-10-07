Record
5-15
Analysis
Hard to find five ACC teams Pitt can beat, but somebody has to win games at the bottom of the standings. Coach Jeff Capel has a team full of guards, but maybe he can get them to play defense. This is going to be a rebuild from the bottom up.
