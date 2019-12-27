Wake Forest stood to benefit from the return of senior wide receiver Scotty Washington for the Pinstripe Bowl, and he went through pre-game warmups as usual. Washington didn’t play in the final four games of the regular season after an ankle injury against N.C. State.
And Washington didn’t play against Michigan State, either. Wake Forest started senior Steve Claude and freshman Donavon Greene at the wide receiver spots, and A.T. Perry and Nolan Groulx also played, but Washington remained on the Deacons’ sideline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.