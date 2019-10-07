No. X North Carolina

North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony will start at point guard.

Record

16-4

Analysis

Roy Williams is recruiting with the NBA farm systems again, and Cole Anthony might be the top recruit in the country. The Heels will play up-tempo again and hope rebounding is more important than jump shots.

