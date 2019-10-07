NCAA Minnesota Louisville Basketball

Louisville's Jordan Nwora during a first-round NCAA Tournament game.

Record

13-7

Analysis

Jordan Nwora and Steven Enoch might be the best tandem in the league now, and if second-year coach Chris Mack can rebuild around them, the Cardinals just might challenge the three giants at the top of the league.

