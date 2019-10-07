No. X: Duke

Duke guard Tre Jones after the Blue Devils' loss to Michigan State in the NCAA East Regional final. Jones returned for his sophomore season in hopes of a better ending.

Record

18-2

Analysis

The rebuilding Blue Devils will have another stellar freshman class inserted alongside key returning veterans, which make Duke an intriguing pick to win it all. Once again, though, the key will be the freshmen, not the veterans.

