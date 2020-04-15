The NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL draft, which will take place April 23-25. The Journal and News & Record are catching up with players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State and A&T for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Jack Freudenthal
School: Wake Forest
Position: Tight end
Measurements: 6-3, 235
Career stats: 51 games, 28 starts; 50 catches, 572 yards, 10 touchdowns.
Question: Have you been able to have a showcase day or scout day, or do you have one coming up?
Answer: Yeah so, it’s kind of tough to do. … Originally I was preparing for pro day, I was training, it was an 11-week process going up to pro day, and then a week and a half before that it got canceled.
Everyone was scrambling and I came back home to Wake and I was preparing to just train at school until whatever happened next. We were kind of in the dark at that point, so just stay working out and then we’ll find out when pro day is going to be.
And then obviously it seemed pro day wasn’t going to happen because now NFL teams are canceling having their scouts on the road.
I was supposed to go to a Spark one in Maryland (in the week of March 23), and then that ended up getting canceled because they still thought it was going to be too risky.
So now my agent is supposed to let me know ... when else I can do a virtual one where they’re going to film my 40 and all that stuff, and then get the numbers out to scouts.
Are you getting nervous you won’t have one?
Yeah, definitely.
It’s tough, I think this is such a difficult time for guys that are like, bottom-of-the-roster, fringe guys like me. My best opportunity was to showcase my ability at pro day and snap and get in front of these scouts and talk to them and show them that I’m the kind of character and intangible guy that can just make a roster.
And not being able to do that is very detrimental to my ability to make a team.
What are you leaning on right now? Process of going from walk-on to captain and two-year starter, family and friends, all of the above?
Yeah, it’s all of the above. It’s still being able to tell my story. You look at my film, I have good film from the two years I started and special teams and stuff.
And the story of being a walk-on and being a captain, changing a program, I’m still trying to tell that story and my agent is still talking to teams and trying to get some interviews set up and get me in front of them virtually.
The tough part is I need to get film of me running and showing that I can do these drills and all of those different things.
More than anything, you’re just searching for an audience?
It feels like the whole process all over again coming out of high school, going to college as a walk-on, you’re not getting recruited hardly at all, so you’ve gotta kind of sell yourself and get out there.
And then it’s no different except I can’t go to camps and get in-person interviews and stuff, get in front of coaches, obviously.
I’m trying to have some people who represent me, like my agent and stuff, get around and try to sell me as a player and a person.
You’ve been working out getting ready for it?
Yeah, I’m back at home (in Richmond, Va.). Obviously all the gyms are closed. I was trying to work out at my high school, actually, I was going to try to get a key to my high school gym and work out there, but that fell through.
So luckily my dad has a couple of extra weights and some bands around here, so I’ve been running and working out here and getting to a field when I can.
Is your brother – Luke Freudenthal, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman at Elon – around to work out with you?
Yeah, so his Elon spring ball got canceled and it was obviously upsetting because it was his first one and he was going into it getting ones- and two-reps because of some injuries. He’s a really smart kid, so he was going to have a lot of opportunity this spring.
Unfortunately it was cut short, so he’s at home. With everything going on, I’m hoping he can go back this summer and go back for a fall season.
Have you had any meetings with teams?
No, unfortunately I have not. But I’m not discouraged, I think I’ll get an opportunity at some point.
My agent said — just stay healthy and stay working out, and then something will come up and I’ll get an opportunity to talk to some teams. I’ll find a way into a mini camp, for sure.
How are you working on long snapping?
Dayton (Diemel) was really helpful and I snapped with Dom (Maggio) a lot when I was at Wake. We got a lot of work in, I was preparing for that pro day, but obviously that fell through.
So now I’m at home and all you’ve gotta use is a ball and 15 yards in your backyard. That’s the recipe, that’s what you do in high school … and all those years growing up.
Were you surprised the NFL stood pat with draft dates and didn’t push them back?
Before they announced what they were going to do, I was thinking not having any pro days, not seeing a ton of these guys that they’re going to end up drafting, I was thinking they would maybe push it back.
But after talking with my dad, we were talking about it and he said there was no way they could cancel it or push it back. There’s so much money involved and the season, they have to keep that on track.
Closing thoughts?
You’ve just gotta keep it in perspective, though. There are so many other things that are affecting people like losing jobs and families’ lives changing and people getting sick and people are dying.
All the things that are going on in the world, my problems are minimal compared to other people. It’s unfortunate what’s happening, but you’ve gotta understand what’s going on and take it seriously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.