The NFL Draft will begin Thursday. The Journal and News & Record are catching up with players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State, A&T and the area for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Essang Bassey
School: Wake Forest
Position: Cornerback
Measurements: 5-9, 191
Career stats: 52 games, 40 starts; 228 tackles, 12½ tackles for loss, 1 sack; 5 interceptions, 45 passes broken-up; 1 fumble forced, 3 fumbles recovered.
Question: How was the combine?
Answer: It was an experience, to say the least.
Naw, it was good. It was a great opportunity and I just tried to make the most of it there. It was definitely, I would say, one of the longest weeks of my life.
It was just an extremely intensive job interview for a week?
It was crazy, between the medicals, interviews with teams, media, and then the easiest part, I would say, was the workout.
That’s just what we’d been training for and what we’ve been doing our whole lives. That was probably the easiest part, but the days leading up to it and then you had the mental aspect of it as well, that was just really grueling mentally.
Would there have been any way to prepare yourself for the mental aspect?
I don’t think you really can prepare yourself until you experience it yourself, especially this year. Because a lot of things changed with how it was run.
Even talking with past guys who went to the combine and trying to get things from their experience was totally different when I actually got to Indy.
I just think you have to go in there and, you know, make the best of it.
Were you pleased with your numbers there?
[Bassey's combine numbers: 4.46-second 40-yard dash; 6.95-second three-cone drill; 4.13-second 20-yard shuttle]
I think I had a really good workout. It’s a testament to my training and what I’ve been doing, so I think I had a really good workout and glad I got to show off, especially on that stage.
Given that you liked your numbers, what drills would you have done at pro day?
I planned on just doing DB drills, which would have been like, the last part of the workout. I probably would’ve just got measured again, but I was standing on all my numbers.
How much have you been working out?
Pretty much every day. I’ve got a trainer down here that I’ve been working with.
I’m not really training for any combine stuff anymore, or even pro day DB drills. Now it’s like getting in football shape.
Are you able to do that and maintain social distancing?
It’s a little situation that we’ve got going on here. I don’t want to get into how we’re doing it … but I’m working.
You’re home in Columbus, Ga.?
Yep, my whole family is home, which is kind of rare. Haven’t really been home, everybody home, since I was like in high school.
My brother (Obi Bassey) is in medical school, he was actually in New York. He came here a couple of weeks ago, or a week and a half ago.
What can you do to stay football-sharp mentally?
This process has kind of trained me to just control what I can control. Every football player knows what it’s like to get ready — you know, knows what the offseason is like, to grind.
You always have to take care of your body, stretch, eat well, just doing things, especially now as a professional.
My body is becoming the most-important part of what I’m doing, so just doing everything I can to make sure it’s in the best shape. Every football player knows, should know, or knows what it’s like to do that.
It really helps mentally as well, just knowing that treating myself as the highest priority and that’s what I’ve been doing.
Do you feel like you didn’t do well with that at Wake Forest, or it’s just easier now that you’re not a student-athlete?
I was a student-athlete so I did have school and just being a college student, you have distractions and things like that.
But now I’m … not just an athlete but a professional athlete, so the professional side of it. There’s things outside of football that I focus on, as well.
My body is the most important thing, it’s my business, it’s how I’m hopefully going to make some money and it’s my job and my life now. Just taking everything I do, even my relationships with people, who I talk to, just keeping it all in perspective, keeping that in mind that I’m a professional athlete now and carrying myself as such.
That’s how I live my life now and that’s kind of the transition that I’ve had to make now coming from college.
Did you graduate in December?
I did (degree in economics).
That’ll help if you’re making some money in the league …
For sure, for sure. Hopefully it’ll do me well.
What teams have shown interest or have you been meeting with?
At the combine and Senior Bowl, I pretty much got a chance to talk to or communicate in some form or fashion with all 32.
Pretty much everybody … recently I’ve had calls, I can’t even name them. But all 32 have reached out and I’ve spoken to and communicated in some type of way.
Do you have any handle on what round?
I can’t really put a finger on it. I’ve heard back some grades of middle rounds, 3-5, but you know with the draft, when the draft comes, who knows how the picks will fall?
I’m just doing what I can, taking care of what I can take care of. That’s out of my hands so I try not to worry about it as much.
Never having been through this process, you don’t have the barometer of how strange things are because of the pandemic?
Really with the Senior Bowl and being at the combine, I was really able to knock out a lot of those in-person meetings. … I was lucky in that aspect of having the opportunity to do those things.
And obviously no one could have seen something like this happening.
Other guys will probably have different experiences if they didn’t have the opportunity, so it might be a little different. But I was actually able to have those in-person interviews and go through that process, I guess the normal way.
Were you surprised that the draft stayed at the announced dates?
I think my agent just reached out and told me about it and of course I’ve seen things on the news and things.
But I don’t know, I know they changed everything in Vegas. … I’m just rolling with the punches and I can’t really control that stuff, I just try not to think about it, I’ll be ready when I need to be.
Did you grow up a Falcons fan?
NFL football wasn’t really my thing; I was a big college football fan. I was a Georgia Bulldog; that was my team growing up.
Does it feel like you’re this close to possibly being picked?
You just have that big question mark of where I’m going to be next, what’s the next phase of my life going to be like? So I do think about that often as it gets closer and closer.
I’m excited for it, but at the same time you kinda have this big question mark of how your career is going to go, where it’s going to start.
I’m just trying to be ready when it happens.
I remember talking to former Wake Forest safety Jessie Bates III about this and how crazy it was to think about heading to any one of 32 places.
Yeah, it’s crazy to think about. You know, when you’re — like, I knew what high school I was going to. I got recruited for football, I committed to Wake like a year before I stepped on campus, so I knew what was next.
Now it’s completely unknown. You have a bunch of options of where you can possibly be, so you kind of have anxiety about it sometimes and you think about it a lot, but I mean, anywhere I go, it’ll be a blessing.
So I just take comfort in knowing that I’ll have an opportunity that not a lot of people in the world get to do.
And this is what I chose to do, it’s a passion that I have for the game of football. I’m blessed, so that’s the way I look at it, you have to take it positive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.