The approval of the NCAA’s new transfer rules is inevitable, according to coach Dave Clawson, so it’s past time to speak out against it.
“I think it’s going to happen. It’s obviously pro student-athlete. I don’t think there’s a lot to be gained by being against it,” Clawson said.
In April, the NCAA Division I Council is likely to approve a proposal that will allow a one-time transfer without the requirement that the player sit out a year.
But with the impending approval of it, that’s where the questions seemingly begin.
“It’s just interesting to me how it comes out. What are the parameters on it? Could a guy leave a week before the season and be suiting up for the team you’re about to play?” Clawson said. “What if … a guy wins the quarterback job, and every other quarterback transfers, and then your quarterback gets hurt a week before the season?
“It’s not like in other sports, that you can suddenly go to a five-guard offense. So you just — you want to know how does this work?”
The immediate eligibility factor seems to be something the NCAA would want ironed out — well, immediately with the passage of the rule change. Players getting scooped up by teams looking for strategic advantages happens in the NFL; if it were to start happening in college, it would be another step toward professionalizing college sports.
Clawson sees roster management, already an integral part of running a Division I program, becoming even more important.
“The amount of time that I spend looking at our roster, what are our needs? In the grad-transfer market, what were the positions we needed to get at?” Clawson said. “You’re always trying to project, OK, what are your needs going to be in ’21, in ’22 and ’23? And now it’s not as rigid. That model is going to become a lot more fluid.”
The timing of when players can leave and become eligible at new schools seems to be central question to be answered.
Another factor will be the academic side of things.
“When can they leave? What are the parameters? If a kid gets suspended because he committed a team violation that’s serious, does that kid just get to go somewhere else and start new? What happens to APR?” Clawson said, citing academic progress rate. “Those are all things — again, it’s going to happen, and it’s probably happening for good reasons — but what’s involved academically, what’s involved discipline-wise and what exactly does it look like?”
That’s also where coach Danny Manning of the men’s basketball team wants some clarity.
“What needs to happen is there needs to be some major adjustments with APR rules, there needs to be major adjustments with some of the different other rules with recruits, as far as transferring in credits and things of that nature,” Manning said.
Under current rules, the only sports that require sitting out for a season are baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football and men’s ice hockey.
It’s become increasingly common, though, for waivers from the NCAA to be granted — and the ones that aren’t are usually met with criticism for the NCAA.
“To me, if a kid does things right and something changes and he wants to leave, it’s hard to be against that,” Clawson said. “And there’s just so many waivers that are getting won, it really is that way anyways. So just make it legal.”
If this rule was in place two years ago, Andrien White would’ve been able to play last season for Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team instead of sitting out.
He played his first three seasons at Charlotte, where he scored more than 1,000 points, and then transferred to Wake Forest.
Who’s to say what difference White would’ve made last season on the court — but he doesn’t harbor resentment that this rule wasn’t in place at the time of his transfer.
“That would be good for a lot of people. But I’m not jealous of that new rule or anything like that,” White said. “I came here and I think that year off … even though you have to sit, I think that year off benefits the player, as well.”
