Tony Bradley hasn’t been stopped yet.
The former Tar Heel was again the Las Vegas Summer League’s star of the night, finishing with 23 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes for Utah, as Houston topped the Jazz 87-78 on Thursday.
A third-year pro, Bradley hasn’t gotten much of an opportunity with the Jazz, but that’s likely to change soon if this summer is any indication. Over three games in Vegas, Bradley is averaging 19.3 points and 11.3 rebounds, having hit 24 of 43 (55 percent) field goal attempts.
Meanwhile, Chris Clemons turned in a fourth straight strong performance for the Rockets, finishing with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Over four games, the former Campbell star is averaging 21.5 points.
Oklahoma City 92, Portland 87
Gary Trent Jr. had 22 points and 8 rebounds to lead the Blazers, finishing a solid four-game run, averaging 18.7 points and 6 rebounds.
A second-round pick out of Duke in 2018, Trent appeared in 15 games for Portland last season and six games for the G-League’s Texas Legends, averaging 33.3 points and 5 rebounds.
Jaylen Hoard, a rookie from Wake Forest, finished with 9 points and 6 rebounds in 27 minutes and Nassir Little left with a shoulder injury after four minutes.
Little, a former Carolina forward, never found his footing in Vegas, averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22 minutes over the three complete games he played.
Friday's Schedule Highlights
