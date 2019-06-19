The numbers: 6-6 | 225 pounds | F | North Carolina
Projection: Nos. 8-15.
Buzz: Despite limited production in a sixth-man role for the Tar Heels this season, Little’s tantalizing physical gifts and potential will make him a lottery pick. Little had flashes of brilliance during his lone season at Carolina and just when it appeared he was prepared to put it all together, injuries knocked him off-course.
Strengths: Already has the body and athleticism as an All-Star, including a 7-1 wingspan measured at the combine. … Quick for his size, Little elevates and attacks the basket in traffic both offensively and as a rebounder. … Athleticism and size will allow him to guard multiple positions in the NBA. … Shot 27 percent from 3-point range, but has good mechanics and hit 77 percent of his attempts from the free throw line. … Played in Carolina’s power forward position, making him responsible for some on-court calls both offensively and defensively. … Cerebral player who was respected by his teammates for his mental approach and adjustment to a new role.
Concerns: Despite his physical gifts, Little never grew into a role beyond coming off the bench for the Tar Heels. … Sometimes settled for jumpers when attacking would have been his better option. … Was occasionally out of position defensively. … Still developing as a ballhandler.