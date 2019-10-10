When
Nov. 2
Where
Winston-Salem
Hard 'N Fast
The last of three straight home games, this is a rivalry in which Wake has won the last two and nine of 16. And as of now, Dave Clawson’s program is better than Dave Doeren’s. The (unbeaten?) Deacons should win this one by more than a touchdown.
