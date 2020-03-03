Records

14-4 ACC, 25-4 overall

Coach

Wes Moore

Player to watch

Elissa Cunane, 16.5 points, 10 rebounds

Season in summary

The Wolfpack is one of the most powerful defensive teams in the conference, allowing just more than 56 points per game. Cunane, a sophomore, was named first-team All-ACC on Monday and has an opportunity to put on a show in front of what will be a throng of Wolfpack supporters.

Tags

