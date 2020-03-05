GREENSBORO — On the court and off the court, Greensboro will always be home to All-ACC women’s basketball player Elissa Cunane.
Back in town for her second ACC Tournament as a member of the N.C. State Wolfpack, the 6-foot-5 sophomore post player showed the team some Southern hospitality Wednesday night. Elissa’s parents, Sharon and Dan, hosted dinner at their home in Summerfield for the players, coaches and support staff.
The menu included 2½ huge trays of pasta from Café Pasta, grilled salmon for those who don’t eat meat, as well as fruit, salad, bread, cupcakes and, of course, sweet tea with lemon.
Hosting the team at the Cunane house was something Dan had wanted to do since last year, Sharon said, and they reached out to associate head coach Lindsay Edmonds to make the arrangements. Having about 30 people in the house was “like Thanksgiving in March,” Sharon said, “but we love Thanksgiving and loved having people over. Everyone was just so polite and appreciative. I’d absolutely do it again.”
Once everyone had their food, the players went downstairs to watch ACC Tournament games on TV while the Cunane family and the coaches and support staff settled in upstairs to watch the games, too.
“ACC games were on every television in our house,” Sharon said. “It was just a matter of where you could find screen time.”
One of the highlights of the evening for the Cunanes was being able “to hear some of the side banter between the players and the coaches that you don’t usually hear,” Sharon said. “Elissa and (director of basketball operations) Houston Fancher matched each other in pingpong and they kept going back and forth on who was winning.”
Head coach Wes Moore had been to the Cunane home on a recruiting visit before Elissa committed to the Wolfpack, but this was a much more relaxed setting.
“It was a great night,” Moore said, “and I reminded her that if she went to one of those SEC schools she’d be in Greenville, South Carolina, and not at her home eating dinner.”
The opportunity to be at home for the ACC Tournament again was not lost on the former Northern Guilford standout.
“It was great to have that family time and be able to share my family with this team family and have my worlds collide,” she said with a wide smile.
Second-seeded N.C. State (25-4) will collide with the Georgia Tech-Pittsburgh winner at 6 p.m. Friday in a quarterfinal. Cunane and the Wolfpack would like to build on the strong finish they had after a stretch of three losses in four games knocked them out of contention for the regular-season title.
“We just forgot to do the little things,” she said, “but we got it turned around. With senior night all the energy came back to us and it hit us that March is here.”
And March in ACC women’s basketball means Greensboro.
“It’s so exciting to see all my friends and family there,” Elissa said. “It just warms my heart knowing that so many people support and that I can bring my whole family together.”
