Eyebrows were raised on Thursday morning after N.C. State's football Twitter account posted a video of Larrell Murchison rolling up to the Murphy Center in a black Rolls Royce.
In light of the ongoing NCAA case the Wolfpack basketball program is involved in, a player hopping out of a luxury car could attract the wrong kind of attention.
It didn't take long to see that the State creative team was simply making a parody of several high-profile NFL players who arrived at training camp in style, such as Tarik Cohen's three-wheeler at Chicago Bears camp or Jalen Ramey jumping out of an armored truck to send a message to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
A program spokesperson said that the Rolls Royce was briefly borrowed from the dealership for the purpose of shooting the video.
State's arrivals got even more ridiculous:
