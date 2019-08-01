ACC Media Day Football (copy)

Head coach Dave Doeren and the N.C. State Wolfpack are coming off of back-to-back 9-4 seasons.

 Chuck Burton/The Associated Press

Eyebrows were raised on Thursday morning after N.C. State's football Twitter account posted a video of Larrell Murchison rolling up to the Murphy Center in a black Rolls Royce. 

In light of the ongoing NCAA case the Wolfpack basketball program is involved in, a player hopping out of a luxury car could attract the wrong kind of attention.

It didn't take long to see that the State creative team was simply making a parody of several high-profile NFL players who arrived at training camp in style, such as Tarik Cohen's three-wheeler at Chicago Bears camp or Jalen Ramey jumping out of an armored truck to send a message to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A program spokesperson said that the Rolls Royce was briefly borrowed from the dealership for the purpose of shooting the video.

State's arrivals got even more ridiculous:

