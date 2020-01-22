The North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 induction class, which includes former Wake Forest basketball star Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, Greensboro high school coaching legend Mac Morris and current North Carolina football coach Mack Brown.
Other members of the class: Debbie Antonelli, the late Dennis Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Trot Nixon, Julius Peppers, Bobby Purcell, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford.
Indiction will take place on May 1 in Raleigh.
“This year’s class encompasses all fields of athletics, including professional, collegiate, high school and special achievements,” said Nora Lynn Finch, president of the Hall. “This 58th class of inductees and their outstanding accomplishments continue to build on the rich sports heritage of North Carolina. We look forward to celebrating this special time in our state’s sports history."
A brief biography of each 2020 inductee (text provided by the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame):
Debbie Antonelli
Entering her 30th season as a full-time broadcaster for ESPN, Antonelli is one of the best-known female college and professional women’s basketball television analysts.
An Emmy Award winner and Gracie Award winner for broadcasting, she is also known for her on-air commentary for men’s basketball and in 2017, Antonelli became the first woman in 22 years to be a color analyst during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Antonelli is a Cary native who played at N.C. State under legendary coach Kay Yow.
Tyrone 'Muggsy' Bogues
After a standout career at Wake Forest, the 5-foot-3 Bogues defied the odds and played 14 years in the NBA.
He remains the shortest player in NBA history.
A first-team All-ACC selection as a senior, he led the ACC in both assists and steals in 1985, 1986 and 1987 and was the 12th overall selection in the 1987 NBA Draft. Bogues currently ranks 23rd in NBA history with 6,726 career assists and 20th in assists per game (7.6).
Mack Brown
After recently completing his 11th season as head football coach at North Carolina, Brown has compiled a record of 244-123-1 (.664) in his tenure as a head coach at the FBS level.
His 244 career victories rank 10th on the all-time list and are the most among active coaches. A two-time national coach of the year (2005 and 2008), Brown's teams are 13-8 in postseason bowl games with his 2005 Texas team winning the national championship with a 41-38 win over Southern Cal.
Dennis Craddock
One of the most successful coaches in Atlantic Coast Conference history, Craddock coached the men’s and women’s cross country and track and field teams at the University of North Carolina for 27 years, winning 45 conference championships, more than any coach in any sport in the history of the league.
Craddock, who died in August, was named ACC coach of the year 31 times and 25 of his athletes won 38 NCAA titles while 19 of his stars competed in the Olympics winning five gold and two bronze medals.
Dr. Charles Kernodle
The 102-year-old Kernodle has been the Burlington Williams High School football team doctor more than 60 years.
He has lived in Burlington since 1949 and has missed only a few home or away games during that time. The football field at Williams High was named in his honor on his 90th birthday in 2007.
Besides his duties at Williams, he also helped with the football and basketball teams at Elon University.
Mac Morris
A member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and the co-executive director of the N.C. Coaches Association in Greensboro, Morris served as the head basketball coach at Page High School for 25 years and compiled a 456-151 (.751) record that included state 4-A titles in 1979, 1983 and 1990.
Both his 1983 and his 1990 teams were undefeated at 26-0 and 31-0, respectively.
The 1983 team ranked second nationally by USA Today, and Morris was named the AP coach of the year.
Trot Nixon
A two-sport star at New Hanover High in Wilmington, Nixon became a standout baseball player with the Boston Red Sox.
As a high school senior, he was named the North Carolina player of the year in both football and baseball and was named Baseball America’s national player of the year.
A right fielder, Nixon hit .274 in a 12-year major-league career with 137 home runs and 555 RBIs. In 42 postseason games, Nixon hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.
Julius Peppers
One of the most celebrated players in pro football history, the former Carolina Panthers star finished his 17-year career with 724 tackles, including 159.5 sacks – the fourth-best mark in NFL history.
His 266 games played are a record for a defensive lineman and his 13 blocked kicks are the second-most in the NFL, as are his 51 forced fumbles.
At North Carolina, he led the nation in sacks in 2000 with 15. A unanimous All-America in 2001, he also won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the best collegiate lineman.
Bobby Purcell
The executive director of the Wolfpack Club, Purcell has served in a number of capacities at N.C. State since joining the athletics department staff in 1981.
During his tenure, the Wolfpack Club has averaged raising more than $15.7 million per year. Purcell has overseen numerous successful financial campaigns, including the $45.2 million Wolfpack Pride Campaign and the $50 million Goal Line Drive Campaign.
Judy Rose
The former athletics director for 28 years at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Rose became the third female to serve as the athletics director of an NCAA Division I program when she accepted the position in 1990.
In 1999-2000, she became the first female to serve on the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. Chief among her accomplishments with the university was the overall growth of the 49ers athletics department, culminating with the unveiling of the school’s football program in 2013.
Tim Stevens
One of six North Carolinians in the National High School Hall of Fame, Stevens built a national reputation for his reporting of high school athletics.
He covered high school sports for The Raleigh Times and The News & Observer for 48 years, winning numerous national awards. Stevens is a member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, and its media award is named in his honor.
Donnell Woolford
A three-sport star at Fayetteville’s Douglas Byrd High School, Woolford attended Clemson, where he earned All-ACC and All-American honors twice.
A first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1989 and a Pro Bowl selection in 1993, Woolford started every game from 1989 to 1996 and ranks third in Bears history with 32 career interceptions. He was inducted into the Clemson Hall of Fame in 2005.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.