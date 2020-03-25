Cornerback was an all-hands-on-deck position entering spring, Clawson said, and that much won’t change between now and whenever the Deacons resume.
As tough as it is to discern much from the first five practices — only three of which were in full pads — there was one noticeable difference for Wake Forest’s cornerbacks.
The Deacons played press coverage on the outside.
“We’ve been working some press, which is amazing,” senior Ja’Sir Taylor said.
Wake Forest hasn’t played much press coverage in recent seasons other than on third down; it was an option at times, but rarely deployed. New cornerbacks coach Paul Williams made a point to implement it early — an aspect appreciated by Taylor.
“The last couple of years, we were trying to get some press in, but we would do it too late,” Taylor said. “Like, maybe in the fall, teach a whole new technique and it just wasn’t clicking enough, we didn’t have the trust to do it in the game.
“When you look at a corner, that’s what you see. A nice, gritty, in-your-face type of guy. We need to be gnats and bug these receivers, we make it too easy and then when we’re up in their face, they don’t like that. So that’s a good switch-up.”
