Smenda is another defender who improved throughout the season, and will now have some more competition behind him that should push him. Taylor returns after missing all of last season — don’t forget, he had 50 tackles in nine games as a first-time starter in 2018.
MIKE: Ryan Smenda Jr. | DJ Taylor OR Chase Monroe OR Jaylen Hudson
TRENDING NOW
-
A&T will leave MEAC for Big South Conference, source says
-
What A&T gains and loses with the move to the Big South Conference
-
It was always 'Panther time' for Skip McCall
-
Jennifer King, Rockingham County native with ties to Guilford and Greensboro colleges, draws interest from Washington Redskins
-
Ed Hardin: Duke's miraculous comeback leaves Carolina stunned and confused
promotion
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of the Battle for Guilford's Best are inside!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.