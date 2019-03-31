WASHINGTON -- The two coaches hugged before it began, and they hugged after it ended.
Mike Krzyzewski and Tom Izzo are close friends, but on a Sunday in the East Region final, they each sent their team into a fight, one against the other, and for only the second time in 12 meetings, Izzo outcoached Krzyzewski.
The margin was only one point, because Duke’s margin of error had evaporated in recent days. The irony of what was ultimately a cruelly ironic season for Duke was that its wall-to-wall exposure had every coach in America prepared to play Duke.
Izzo is one of the best, and he was more than ready.
He’s an old-school coach, and he doesn’t pretend to be anything else. And his team is built just for games like this. Krzyzewski had a young team built for a breezy run, but from the moment his young players started getting injured midway through, the season became a struggle.
In the last game of the season, Krzyzewski was limited in what he could draw up because Michigan State was taking away Duke’s strengths, clogging up the lanes and forcing Zion Williamson away from the basket.
With 1:41 to play, the Blue Devils led by three. But they didn’t handle it well from there.
On the last play, with Duke trailing by two points, Krzyzewski drew up a clear-out play for RJ Barrett, a play that started in confusion and ended in a confused collision inside. Barrett ended up missing a free throw, and Michigan State escaped.
But the reason the Spartans had the margin was because of a play Izzo drew up with 33 seconds left to give forward Kenny Goins a wide-open three-pointer from above the key that put Duke in a hole.
“Actually, we ran it once before and it didn’t work,” Goins said. “Coach drew it up again. He saw something.”
Duke didn’t. Goins was wide open.
In the wild moments before Duke’s desperation play, no one seemed to know where the ball was going to be inbounded. Izzo demanded and succeeded in having the spot moved closer to the Duke bench, which constricted the final play.
The inbounds went to Barrett with less than nine seconds to play, and he never looked for anyone else, putting his head down and driving right where Izzo told his players to be waiting.
Izzo has now beaten two of Duke’s most interesting teams, this freshman phenom team that became a cause celebre and the 2005 team that seemed destined with J.J. Redick making Duke a national sensation.
And both times, Izzo threw his team into the breach and let them fight their way out.
Once again, he took out the nation’s heart throb, ripping its heart out at the end of an otherwise magical season.