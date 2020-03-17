Michael Wynn has entered the transfer portal after completing his sophomore season on Wake Forest’s basketball team.
A source indicated that Wynn would not have been a part of the program if he’d remained at the school. Wynn was not on the Deacons' bench during their first-round loss in the ACC tournament a week ago.
Wynn played in 14 games this season and scored 18 points. He was one of two players withheld from playing in the championship game of the Wooden Legacy because of an alleged incident at Disneyland Resort, and about a month later he was one of two players suspended for the Deacons’ win at Pittsburgh.
In his freshman season he played in 27 games and scored 52 points, including an 11-point performance at Miami.
Wynn becomes the third player from a five-man class that Coach Danny Manning called “a good foundation as we move forward” to leave the program. Guard Jamie Lewis left the program in December of the class’ first season, and Jaylen Hoard turned professional.
Remaining from the class are forward Isaiah Mucius, who averaged 7.3 points per game, and guard Sharone Wright Jr., who played in 20 games and averaged 2.2 points.
