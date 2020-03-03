Records
7-11 ACC, 15-14 overall
Coach
Katie Meier
Player to watch
Mykea Gray, 12.9 points, 2.9 rebounds
Season in summary
Losing last season’s seniors hurt the Hurricanes more than Meier would have liked, but Meier is a top-tier coach who knows how to stir things up in March. The Hurricanes are always fun to watch in Greensboro.
