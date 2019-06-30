Before the NBA's main summer league tips off in Las Vegas later this week, former Duke center Marques Bolden and former North Carolina guard Kenny Williams will get a head-start on other rookies as the smaller California Classic and Salt Lake City summer leagues begin Monday.
Williams, a four-year guard at Carolina, was invited to join the San Antonio Spurs in Salt Lake City, while Bolden, who played three seasons at Duke, was signed by the Cleveland Cavaliers after going undrafted.
Meanwhile, Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III, a former Duke star, will again play in the summer league after averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds to earn first-team All-Rookie honors last season.
The Las Vegas Summer League, which will feature every NBA franchise, tips off Friday with RJ Barrett (New York Knicks), Coby White (Chicago Bulls) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) all expected to play.
A complete list of players with local and ACC ties competing in Sacramento and Salt Lake City:
Salt Lake City Summer League
Cleveland Cavaliers
Marques Bolden (Duke)
Anthony Lawrence (Miami)
Jaron Blossomgame (Clemson)
Memphis Grizzlies
Doral Moore (Wake Forest)
Peyton Aldridge (Davidson)
San Antonio Spurs
Kenny Williams (North Carolina)
Lonnie Walker (Miami)
Utah Jazz
Tony Bradley (North Carolina)
California Classic Summer League
Golden State Warriors
Ky Bowman (Boston College)
Ebuka Izundu (Miami)
Davon Reed (Miami)
Travis Wear (UCLA)
Los Angeles Lakers
Codi Miller-McIntyre (Wake Forest)
Devontae Cacok (UNC Wilmington)
Miami Heat
None
Sacramento Kings
Marvin Bagley III (Duke)
Kyle Guy (Virginia)