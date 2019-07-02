There were plenty of questions when Marques Bolden announced his decision to forego his senior season at Duke to enter the NBA Draft, and even more when he wasn’t selected last month.
For 21 minutes on Monday night, he did his best to silence those with an impressive debut for Cleveland, scoring 10 points and grabbing eight rebounds as San Antonio topped the Cavaliers 97-89 in the Salt Lake City Summer League.
A top-ranked recruit out of high school in 2016, Bolden showed some of that same potential on Monday night as an active defender and aggressive rebounder — the two skills he showcased most at Duke despite battling injuries and a crowded roster of NBA Draft picks.
Two big blocks were the highlight of the night for Bolden:
A pair a BIG BLOCKS from Marques Bolden! #NBASummer— NBA (@NBA) July 1, 2019
📺: @SLCSummerLeague on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/kwqgQI3Zm9