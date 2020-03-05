Quick facts
Population 1,628,701 | Settled in the 17th century, officially established in 1898
Venue
Madison Square Garden (19,812)
ACC hosting history
None
Fun fact
There have been 40 Big East Tournaments, and MSG has hosted the last 37.
Case for
Getting to Brooklyn was a big step. But getting into The Garden? That’s a different level of relevance for a mostly southern conference.
Case against
To get into MSG, the ACC would have to play second fiddle to the Big East tournament. And that just doesn’t fly if you’re trying to be the premier basketball conference in America.
