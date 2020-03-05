Quick facts

Population 1,628,701 | Settled in the 17th century, officially established in 1898

Venue

Madison Square Garden (19,812)

ACC hosting history

None

Fun fact

There have been 40 Big East Tournaments, and MSG has hosted the last 37.

Case for

Getting to Brooklyn was a big step. But getting into The Garden? That’s a different level of relevance for a mostly southern conference.

Case against

To get into MSG, the ACC would have to play second fiddle to the Big East tournament. And that just doesn’t fly if you’re trying to be the premier basketball conference in America.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments