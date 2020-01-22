mac morris

A member of the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame and the co-executive director of the N.C. Coaches Association in Greensboro, Morris served as the head basketball coach at Page High School for 25 years and compiled a 456-151 (.751) record that included state 4-A titles in 1979, 1983 and 1990.
Both his 1983 and his 1990 teams were undefeated at 26-0 and 31-0, respectively.
The 1983 team ranked second nationally by USA Today, and Morris was named the AP coach of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.