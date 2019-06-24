After going undrafted last week, several players with local and ACC ties have signed free-agent deals with NBA clubs, giving them an opportunity to compete in next month’s summer leagues in California, Utah and Las Vegas.
The California and Utah summer leagues run July 1-3 before the Las Vegas Summer League, which features all 30 NBA teams, goes from July 5-15.
In-State ACC
Marques Bolden (Duke) — Cleveland Cavaliers
Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest) — Portland Trailblazers
Jalen Lecque (N.C. State commit) — Phoenix Suns
Luke Maye (North Carolina) — Milwaukee Bucks
Kenny Williams (North Carolina) — San Antonio Spurs
Others in-state
Devontae Cacok (UNC Wilmington) — Los Angeles Lakers
Chris Clemons (Campbell) — Houston Rockets
Terry Harris (N.C. A&T) — Philadelphia 76ers
Amir Hinton (Shaw) — New York Knicks
ACC
Tyus Battle (Syracuse) — Minnesota Timberwolves
Ky Bowman (Boston College) — Golden State Warriors
Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) — Los Angeles Clippers
VJ King (Louisville) — New York Knicks
Christ Koumadje (Florida State) — Philadelphia 76ers
Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) — Washington Wizards
Elijah Thomas (Clemson) — Charlotte Hornets
Others of interest
Aubrey Dawkins (UCF) — New Orleans Pelicans
Tacko Fall (UCF) — Boston Celtics
Fletcher Magee (Wofford) — Milwaukee Bucks
Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) — Washington Wizards