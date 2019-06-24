Carolina basketball seniors (copy)

Despite going undrafted last week, both Luke Maye and Kenny Williams will have opportunities with NBA clubs this summer.

After going undrafted last week, several players with local and ACC ties have signed free-agent deals with NBA clubs, giving them an opportunity to compete in next month’s summer leagues in California, Utah and Las Vegas.

The California and Utah summer leagues run July 1-3 before the Las Vegas Summer League, which features all 30 NBA teams, goes from July 5-15.

In-State ACC

Marques Bolden (Duke) — Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylen Hoard (Wake Forest) — Portland Trailblazers

Jalen Lecque (N.C. State commit) — Phoenix Suns

 Luke Maye (North Carolina) — Milwaukee Bucks

Kenny Williams (North Carolina) — San Antonio Spurs

Others in-state

Devontae Cacok (UNC Wilmington) — Los Angeles Lakers

Chris Clemons (Campbell) — Houston Rockets

Terry Harris (N.C. A&T) — Philadelphia 76ers

Amir Hinton (Shaw) — New York Knicks

ACC

Tyus Battle (Syracuse) — Minnesota Timberwolves

Ky Bowman (Boston College) — Golden State Warriors

Oshae Brissett (Syracuse) — Los Angeles Clippers

VJ King (Louisville) — New York Knicks

Christ Koumadje (Florida State) — Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Robinson (Virginia Tech) — Washington Wizards

Elijah Thomas (Clemson) — Charlotte Hornets

Others of interest

Aubrey Dawkins (UCF) — New Orleans Pelicans

Tacko Fall (UCF) — Boston Celtics

Fletcher Magee (Wofford) — Milwaukee Bucks

Garrison Mathews (Lipscomb) — Washington Wizards

