Records

16-2 ACC, 27-3 overall

Coach

Jeff Walz

Players to watch

Dana Evans, 17.9 points, 4.3 assists

Jazmine Jones, 14.1 points, 3.4 assists

Season in summary

This year’s Cardinals boast wins over then No. 1 Oregon and Ohio State, with the only question marks coming during a two-game losing streak in February. Sunday’s win over fifth seed Virginia Tech was by 17 points, showing that the Cards are peaking at the right time.

