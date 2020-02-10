WakeClemson

Coach Danny Manning speaks with senior guard Andrien White during a game this season. 

The Deacons feel that they had two good halves during last week’s two-game road trip — the obvious problem in that is the accompanying two halves.

Wake Forest jumped up 46-34 at halftime at No. 5 Louisville, and then was outscored 52-30 in the second half. The good half in the Deacons’ game at Syracuse was the second half — after falling behind 38-30 in the first half, Wake Forest clawed back and led by four with less than four minutes left before faltering late.

“We just have to put 40 minutes together, that’s been our main problem, really,” Brown said. “I know the veterans know, Brandon (Childress), myself, Olivier (Sarr), Andrien (White), but it’s just … trying to get the freshmen to understand that every play counts and like, that Duke and UNC game shows it, every play, every possession counts.”

