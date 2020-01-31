At the halfway point of the ACC season, Wake Forest isn’t in much of a position to work its way into the top half of the league standings. The Deacons have games next week at Louisville and Syracuse, two of the top five teams in the league; still play Duke and N.C. State once more each; and have two remaining games against North Carolina, which stands to benefit from the return of Cole Anthony soon.
Clemson, on the other hand, sits at 5-5 in the ACC. The Tigers are tied with Virginia Tech and N.C. State, and their push for an NCAA Tournament berth would take a hit with a loss against last-place Wake Forest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.