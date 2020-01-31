Clemson Louisville Basketball

Coach Brad Brownell instructs guard Alex Hemenway during the second half of last weekend's game at Louisville. 

At the halfway point of the ACC season, Wake Forest isn’t in much of a position to work its way into the top half of the league standings. The Deacons have games next week at Louisville and Syracuse, two of the top five teams in the league; still play Duke and N.C. State once more each; and have two remaining games against North Carolina, which stands to benefit from the return of Cole Anthony soon.

Clemson, on the other hand, sits at 5-5 in the ACC. The Tigers are tied with Virginia Tech and N.C. State, and their push for an NCAA Tournament berth would take a hit with a loss against last-place Wake Forest.

