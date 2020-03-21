With no NCAA Tournament to attend because of its cancellation, Norman Rowdy wasn’t taking his traditional vacation days to attend the first and second rounds like he normally would.
Rowdy, along with a few of his friends, has made it a tradition for the last 15 years or so that they all would get together and enjoy basketball and enjoy each other. They had tickets to the Greensboro Coliseum for games that were supposed to be played Friday and Sunday.
Not this year.
Instead, Rowdy, 65, was at the Fulton YMCA in Winston-Salem answering phones on Friday to help members who were calling. The YMCA had closed earlier in the week because of the coronavirus pandemic, and he had a job to do.
Rowdy has worked as a relationship specialist at the YMCA for the last several years. His wife, Karen, is a nurse and before his job at the YMCA he was in security at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for 36 years.
“We would be at the Greensboro Coliseum right now,” Rowdy said Friday morning, “but it just wasn’t meant to be this year.”
After he was done with work at the YMCA on Friday in the afternoon he ran errands for some friends helping to shop for groceries and to pick up some prescriptions for other friends. He was making good use of his down time.
Rowdy, along with brothers Joe and Tim Hennigan and Stacy Sinkhorn of Greensboro, have been mainstays in the group that have travelled from as far as Orlando, Florida and have attended tournament games through the years in Nashville, Tennessee, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, Lexington Kentucky and all stops in between over the last several years.
Joe Hennigan, who is the former director of the Fulton YMCA, and Rowdy became friends thanks to their love of basketball. Even after Hennigan left the Fulton YMCA to work in Greensboro they continued to stay in touch and travel to the NCAA’s whenever possible.
“I think we had eight or nine strong in the early days but the group kind of dwindled down through the years,” Rowdy said.
One of those members of the travelling group used to be Rowdy’s younger brother, Perry, a die-hard Duke fan who loved following the Blue Devils during their many trips to the NCAA Tournament. Perry died in September of 2014 after a battle with cancer and not surprisingly, Norman’s best memories are the times with his brother during those NCAA trips.
“He was so into the Blue Devils and he knew everything there was to know about Coach K and the players and he just loved it,” Rowdy said.
Before his brother died Rowdy remembers the last tournament he went to in 2014 NCAA Tournament when they went to Orlando, Fla. for the first and second rounds. Norman said his brother had a good time even though he was struggling with his cancer.
“What sticks out for me was when the trip was over we hugged a little tighter and I’ll always remember the smile on his face,” Rowdy said.
Sinkhorn, 63, is fighting kidney cancer for the last three years. He retired in January from Piedmont Natural Gas after 36 years. He travels up to Washington, D.C. twice a month for treatments, and says it’s a shame the tournament couldn’t be played.
“It would have been real convenient for us in Greensboro,” Sinkhorn said.
The Hennigan brothers started traveling to the NCAA Tournament in the late 1980s and Sinkhorn started to go in the mid-1990s. One of Sinkhorn’s top memories, even though he’s not a North Carolina fan, came in February of 1997 at Joel Coliseum. That was the tournament where Dean Smith broke Adolph Rupp’s record for the most career wins when the Tar Heels beat Colorado. It was actually the last victory for Smith in the state of North Carolina.
“Joe got us great seats for that game right behind the possession arrow just a couple of rows up,” Sinkhorn recalled. “Those were the best seats we ever had, and we were so close we kept getting the stat sheets at halftimes of the games.”
Hennigan said it was a fluke how they got the tickets.
“Weston Associates had tickets and they gave them away to us at the YMCA so we had no idea how historic that tournament would be,” Hennigan said. “But we were so close. In all of our years of going those were our best seats by far.”
Rowdy said the atmosphere around the tournament every year is exciting. The group usually drives together, tailgates a little bit before and after games and gets into the spirit of the tournament.
When it was obvious the games weren’t going to be played this year, Rowdy said they received their refund from the tickets and started planning for next year.
“With everything that is going on we really can’t feel too bad because there are a lot of things to be more concerned about,” Rowdy said.
Sinkhorn said some of his memories include for two No. 15-seed upsets over No. 2 seed, which includes when Lehigh beat Duke in Greensboro in 2012. They also got to see the first No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 two years ago in Charlotte. That was when UMBC upset Virginia.
“What I like about going to the games is seeing the lower seeds and their fans who come in busses and enjoy the whole experience,” Sinkhorn said. “There’s just something about it that I like so that’s the cool part to me.”
Sinkhorn had his ticket stub from two years ago framed along with a program. He’s collected every program since 2000 when he started going on a regular basis.
Joe Hennigan, who is the executive director of the Spears YMCA in Greensboro, is a graduate of Iowa but remembers going to a sports bar as a student to watch ESPN because it was showing the ACC Tournament.
“That’s when I got hooked,” Hennigan said.
Once he moved to the Triad he started going to the NCAA Tournament on a regular basis.
“This would have been my 28th year because we did miss a couple of years here and there for family obligations,” said Hennigan, whose two sons are football players at Appalachian State.
Hennigan agreed with Sinkhorn that rooting for the underdogs in the NCAA Tournament games is a tradition unlike any other.
“It’s funny, but we thought we’d never see a No. 16 upset a No. 1 but we were there in Charlotte and it was such a cool thing,” Hennigan said. “Of course everybody says they were there for that but I’m here to tell you there were only about 8,000 people at that game. I know we were there.”
Rowdy said that he and Joe Hennigan have already talked about next year’s tournament.
“Oh, for sure we are going,” he said. “This was just a slight interruption. But are planning on continuing the tradition and next year we are going to go to Raleigh.”
Without any live sports and no trip to Greensboro to watch the NCAA Tournament, Rowdy has plenty to do around the house thanks to his wife’s to-do list.
“My wife is working so hard right now as a nurse so I’ll definitely keep busy,” Rowdy said. “I don’t have any basketball to distract me.”
