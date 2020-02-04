... makes it difficult to gather much momentum.
Wake Forest's basketball team notched a win against Clemson on Saturday night, and if the Deacons want to make it two league wins in a row — something that hasn’t happened since 2017 — they’ll have to win on the road against No. 5 Louisville.
For the 11th time in the past three seasons, Wake Forest enters an ACC game after a win. The Deacons are 0-10 in such circumstances. The average margin of defeat is 12.1 points.
Five things to watch in the game at the KFC Yum! Center:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.