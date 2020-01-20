Clemson sticks with a lineup and system it seems married to — the Tigers are 279th in the country in bench minutes, per KenPom. Four players — Aamir Simms, Al-Amir Dawes, Tevin Mack and John Newman — all play at least 69% of the team’s minutes, and Simms is the only low-post option of the group.
Curran Scott and Clyde Trapp are a couple of other options, both guards. Trapp has been in action for about a month after recovering from a torn ACL in the summer.
This isn’t the guard-heavy team it’s been in recent seasons with Marcquise Reed, Shelton Mitchell and Gabe DeVoe, but it’s also still not a team reliant on interior scoring. Dawes, Mack and Newman are all 6-4 to 6-6 and, other than Trapp, each contributor has taken at least 44 3-pointers.
