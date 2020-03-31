School
UNCG
Sport
Softball
Hometown | high school
Winston-Salem | Forsyth Country Day
On the NCAA decision
“I’m really glad they granted another year of eligibility because that’s just a devastating way for people to end their season, to end their career with only playing less than half the games.”
My plan
“It’s kind of complicated because I have gotten into law school at Campbell. I don’t know if I can take my eligibility year.”
– JOE SIRERA
