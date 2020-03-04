Kitley turns potential into production for Virginia Tech

Elizabeth Kitley didn’t know just how good she could be when she started playing basketball for Virginia Tech this season.
After averaging 17.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in her last seven games and being named the ACC’s rookie of the year, the former Northwest Guilford post player knows she and the fifth-seeded Hokies (11-7, 21-8) are ready for this week’s ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.
“I didn’t really have much in the way of personal expectations,” said the 6-foot-5 freshman. “I was just ready to come in and do what the team needed, whatever that was, no matter how big or small the role. I was blessed with this opportunity and I’m doing my best to be as successful as we can be.”
Coach Kenny Brooks had higher expectations for the 2018 HSXtra.com co-Player of the Year when she arrived in Blacksburg.
“She was the one we wanted,” said Brooks, who is in his fourth season at Virginia Tech. “I look around and see a lot of McDonald’s All-Americans going to teams in our league, but when we got Elizabeth we knew we had a player who was just as good or better and she was going to fit what we wanted to do.”
Initially, that meant giving the Hokies a post presence on the offensive end and an anchor on the defensive end. But as Kitley began to assert herself inside and opponents started double- and even triple-teaming her in the post, she and her team adapted “to the point where the last six, seven, eight games we’ve really changed the way we play,” Brooks said.
“For the first 3½ years I was here we were very reliant on the 3-point shot, kind of lived and died by the 3,” the Hokies’ coach said. “Very organically, everybody has come to understand that our meat and potatoes are inside. Throw it into Elizabeth and we’ll play inside-out. It makes our shooters even better and balances us out.”
It isn’t just playing through Kitley in the low post, it’s flashing her to the high post and running the offense through her 15 to 18 feet from the basket.
“I’m comfortable shooting my shot from there,” Kitley said. “I’m working on expanding my game, knocking down the 3 when it’s there. It’s just becoming more comfortable, and I definitely am, and it will progress as time goes on.”
Kitley’s progress and her full array of talents (12.4 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.1 bpg) were on display during Virginia Tech’s 68-62 win at Notre Dame on Feb. 20. Kitley finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, eight blocks and four assists.
“I’m definitely proud of the way I played that game,” Kitley said, “but I also know there’s a lot of stuff I can do better. I just take every game as a learning opportunity and watch film and improve, but that game probably was me hitting my stride and being more confident as a player.”
The Hokies are confident in Kitley and what she can do as they head toward what should be their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2006. ESPN.com’s Charlie Crème projects Virginia Tech as a No. 7 seed in the Portland (Ore.) Regional.
“We weren’t surprised by any of our success,” Kitley said. “We knew how good we could be and what we could do as a team. From Day One that’s what we wanted to make happen here.”
But before the NCAA Tournament begins March 20, there’s some business to take care of this week here in Greensboro at the ACC Tournament.
“It’s going to be exciting,” Kitley said, “especially because I went to games last year and the year before and to finally be out there … that’s something I never knew was going to happen until I committed a few years ago. I’m excited to be in that environment and be home and for everyone to see what it’s like in Greensboro.”
This season is only the beginning of Kitley’s Virginia Tech career, one that her coach says could lead to opportunities in the WNBA.
“I said when she signed that I think she’ll be the best post player to ever play here at Virginia Tech,” Brooks said. “I think she has a chance to be one of the best players period at Virginia Tech.”
