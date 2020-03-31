School

Wake Forest

Sport

Golf; women's coach

On the NCAA decision

“The NCAA, with the help of the different conferences, thought through many of the concerns that were originally brought up. I see it being a good thing for the student-athletes and feel like many of them will take it advantage of this opportunity. It very well could change the original recruiting thoughts of coaches and change the numbers they are looking for in certain classes.”

My plan

“We are working toward seeing if it’s an option for (Wake’s only senior Siyun Liu) to return. She’s a very bright young lady and is interested in possibly getting a master's in the Business School here at Wake. I would love the opportunity for her to return, as it has been her dream to contend again for the national championship.”

– JOHN DELL

