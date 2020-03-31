School

UNCG (Northern Guilford)

Sport

Golf

Hometown | high school

Summerfield Northern Guilford

On the NCAA decision

“I knew that I wasn’t going to do another year, so I was more excited for others who want another chance. … I’m done and ready to move on with my life. I had a great four years, met great people, played some great golf courses and had a great experience.”

My plan

“I already had plans to start doing other things. … I was going to travel for about a month in Europe in June, but that looks like it’s going to be canceled and I already booked the tickets. … My family owns a farm, and my plan is to start a farming business and we’ve started to work on starting my own business.”

– JOE SIRERA

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments