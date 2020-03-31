School
UNCG (Northern Guilford)
Sport
Golf
Hometown | high school
Summerfield | Northern Guilford
On the NCAA decision
“I knew that I wasn’t going to do another year, so I was more excited for others who want another chance. … I’m done and ready to move on with my life. I had a great four years, met great people, played some great golf courses and had a great experience.”
My plan
“I already had plans to start doing other things. … I was going to travel for about a month in Europe in June, but that looks like it’s going to be canceled and I already booked the tickets. … My family owns a farm, and my plan is to start a farming business and we’ve started to work on starting my own business.”
– JOE SIRERA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.