Josh Howard, a former Wake Forest star who played in the NBA for 12 seasons, had trouble believing the news that Kobe Bryant had died.
“It’s devastating to hear something like that,” said Howard, the head coach of Piedmont International, an NAIA school in Winston-Salem. “He touched so many people, not only in the United States but all around the world. He was one of those transcendent athletes for sure.”
Howard, 39, played his entire NBA career at the same time as Bryant, going against him at least 30 times.
“When I played for the (Dallas) Mavericks we played them four times a year, so we went against him and the Lakers a lot back then,” said Howard, who was drafted out of Wake Forest in 2003 and played seven seasons with the Mavericks. “What stands out to me was how competitive he was all the time. He didn’t take anything for granted, and he was a handful to try and cover.”
One game, in particular. Howard remembers Bryant's 62-point game against the Mavs on Dec. 20, 2005. Bryant scored all of those points in just three quarters and had outscored the entire Mavs team, which trailed 95-61 going into the fourth quarter on its way to a 112-90 loss.
“We tried fouling him so hard, and he still scored,” said Howard, whose team lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals that season.
One of Howard’s prized photos is of him sitting beside Bryant in the NBA All-Star Game in 2007 in Las Vegas, one of Bryant's 18 All-Star appearances.
“He talked to me a lot about just playing hard all the time, and that was his advice he gave out a lot and I appreciated it,” Howard said.
In 2007, Howard was rumored to be on the trade block with Erick Dampier — for Bryant.
“That was flattering just to be even considered for something like that,” Howard said.
The way Bryant handled his life after retirement impressed Howard, from various ventures to doting on his family. Bryant's daughter Gianna, 13, also died in the crash.
“He was doing so well and to see all that taken away has been tough to think about,” Howard said.
"You have to really appreciate life, and the blessings that I have with my three children and all of my friends and family,” he said. “It’s a valuable lesson because nothing is promised.”
