School
Wake Forest
Sport
Golf; men's coach
On the NCAA decision
“I’m a fan of the seniors getting that extra year, but I’m not so sure about everybody getting an extra year. It may stunt your growth a little bit as a program at some schools. Suppose a team has two or three seniors and they all come back; where does that leave a freshman who is coming in who was expecting to compete for a starting spot?”
My plan
“We have two seniors, Charlie (Kennerly) and Eric (Bae), and Charlie already has a job lined up in the financial world. So it will be an option for Eric if he does want to come back, but he’s also graduating and will look at pro golf as an option. But it’s good that he has options.”
– JOHN DELL
