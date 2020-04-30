BKC JEFF BZDELIK

Head coach Jeff Bzdelik of Wake Forest during a game against Georgia Southern on Nov. 16, 2011.

Hired

April 13, 2010

First season and records

2010-11: 8-24 overall, 1-15 ACC

First game

89-79 home loss to Stetson

How the season went

A rough one from start to finish, ending with 11 straight losses and only one ACC victory, a 76-71 home win against Virginia.

How his tenure went

Bzdelik resigned after four struggling seasons and uproars for change from the fan base. The Deacons won 17 ACC games during that time, including a sweep of UNC, Duke and N.C. State in 2013-14 in which Wake went 6-12 in the ACC and 17-16 overall. Bzdelik's record was 51-76.

