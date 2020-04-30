Hired
April 13, 2010
First season and records
2010-11: 8-24 overall, 1-15 ACC
First game
89-79 home loss to Stetson
How the season went
A rough one from start to finish, ending with 11 straight losses and only one ACC victory, a 76-71 home win against Virginia.
How his tenure went
Bzdelik resigned after four struggling seasons and uproars for change from the fan base. The Deacons won 17 ACC games during that time, including a sweep of UNC, Duke and N.C. State in 2013-14 in which Wake went 6-12 in the ACC and 17-16 overall. Bzdelik's record was 51-76.
