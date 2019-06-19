The numbers: 6-9 | 215 pounds | F | Wake Forest
Projection: Nos. 40-60.
Buzz: Hoard’s decision to leave Wake Forest always seemed like a possibility, but it was still a surprise after a solid — but not spectacular — freshman campaign that saw him average 13.1 points and 7.6 rebounds. Ultimately, his potential will result in a franchise taking a low-risk, high-reward shot in the second round.
Strengths: Hoard has international experience with France’s national team and grew up in the game, coming from a family with two parents who both played professionally and a younger sister who has already gotten FIBA experience. … Hoard has immense physical gifts and athleticism, with prototypical size and ability for the NBA. … Performed well last season in an offense that lacked few weapons to take pressure off him. … Arrived in the United States in 2016, so he’s still adjusting to the American game.
Concerns: Consistent intensity and effort have been a question, dating to his time at Wesleyan Christian Academy. … Shot just 22.6 percent from 3-point range as a freshman.