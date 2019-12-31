Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman has entered the transfer portal.
Newman tweeted the announcement this afternoon, thanking Wake Forest and his teammates, fans and coaching staff.
“After great consideration and discussion with my family I have decided to further my academic and athletic journey by entering into the transfer portal,” Newman’s statement reads. “This has been a tough decision but I am excited about what the future holds. My decision has been primarily based on my need to develop further and my desire to stretch myself and prepare for the next level.”
#GODSPLAN 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/iGtwmdnItl— Jamie Newman (@jlmn12_) December 31, 2019
After the Deacons’ 27-21 loss to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl on Friday, Newman was asked if he would be back at Wake Forest next season. He said he wasn’t sure and that he was going to take some time to relax, heal and “then make a very smart decision.”
His decision turns out that he’ll play his final season of college football elsewhere.
“Jamie informed me today that he will finish his eligibility at another school as a graduate transfer," Coach Dave Clawson said in a release from the school. “We appreciate Jamie's contribution to our program's success and wish him well as he continues his career.”
Because he's a graduate transfer, Newman will be eligible to play immediately.
Newman’s career at Wake Forest turns out to be a fleeting one that included some of the best wins of the past several seasons. His first start saw him throw three touchdowns — including a 32-yarder to Jack Freudenthal with 30 seconds left — to win at N.C. State last season.
That was followed up by a four-touchdown performance in the blowout of Duke to reach a bowl, and then another fourth-quarter comeback to beat Memphis 37-34 in the Birmingham Bowl — in which he had 419 total yards and another four touchdowns.
This season, Newman completed 220 of 361 passes (60.9%) for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions. He also ran for 574 yards and a team-best six touchdowns on 180 rushes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.