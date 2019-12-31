Sam Hartman is the man again for Wake Forest.
And the quarterback situation behind him seems to be a thin one.
Jamie Newman announced Tuesday afternoon that he is leaving Wake Forest as a graduate transfer, putting his name into the transfer portal. He’ll be eligible immediately and, as a 6-4, 230-pound quarterback who accounted for 32 touchdowns and 3,442 yards of total offense this season, Newman is likely to be playing for one of college football’s elite programs.
Not officially Wake Forest’s starting quarterback until about two weeks before the season opener against Utah State, Newman’s status as a top-level quarterback erupted in the first half of the season. He became the first quarterback in Wake Forest history to throw for more than 2,000 yards in fewer than eight games and set a program record with a touchdown pass in 12 straight games — dating back to when he took over after Hartman’s season was ended against Syracuse last year.
Now it’s Hartman regaining the reins to Wake Forest’s offense.
It leaves Wake Forest in an interesting spot, to say the least.
The Deacons turn back to Hartman, who started nine games as a freshman last season and played in four this year — one of those was a start in a win against Florida State — to retain a redshirt season. In his 13 career games, Hartman has completed 216 of 388 passes (55.7%) for 2,814 yards and 20 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. He’s also run for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 134 carries.
Ironically enough, Hartman had more 300-yard passing games in his limited 2019 season than a year ago — he threw for 378 yards in the first game of his career, at Tulane, and his two other 300-yard games were this season in his start against Florida State (308) and at Syracuse (350) after Newman exited with a knee injury.
Coach Dave Clawson was pleased with Hartman after each game he played a significant number of snaps this season — there were three of them, the fourth being a final-two-plays appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl.
“We knew Jamie was down, so he was going to have to step up and play well,” Clawson said of Hartman after the loss at Syracuse. “We just had to settle him down at halftime. He kind of gets excited there and we just had to settle his feet down, settle his mind down and call plays that he was comfortable with, and I thought (offensive coordinator) Warren (Ruggiero) did a nice job of that.”
Clawson has never entered a season without a quarterback competition of some level, so it’s likely that the job won’t simply be handed to Hartman.
What’s tough to see at this point, though, is who on the current roster would push Hartman.
Also announced Tuesday afternoon is that Tayvon Bowers, a redshirt sophomore this past season, is in the transfer portal. Bowers attempted one pass this season and wouldn’t have likely factored into any starting quarterback competition, but would’ve provided depth at a position that became shockingly thin in a span of a few hours Tuesday.
Other than Hartman, Wake Forest has three quarterbacks on its 2020 roster. Michael Kern redshirted this past season, as did walk-on Leo Kelly, and incoming freshman Mitch Griffis will enroll in January.
Kern is the only one of those who has taken collegiate snaps, and those came in the form of 22 snaps in a blowout of Elon and 12 snaps in a blowout of N.C. State. He completed all five of his passes for 42 yards and a touchdown against Elon, while adding 22 rushing yards.
Newman’s comments after the Pinstripe Bowl about needing to take to rest and discuss his future with his family were telling; in retrospect, what he said about his own health speaks volumes about what’s next for Wake Forest’s quarterbacks.
“I think it’s been pretty obvious I’ve been banged up pretty much all season, for the most part,” Newman said. “I’ve just gotta fight, just gotta let my body heal up and learn from this year and take it into next year.”
We now know that Newman will take that into next year for another program. But it’s also worth noting that Wake Forest, as Clawson has pointed out in each of the past two springs and summers, has never gone through a season with one healthy quarterback.
It’s also worth noting what the rest of Wake Forest’s offense will look like in 2020.
Wake Forest loses three starters on the offensive line — tackles Jake Benzinger and Justin Herron, who combined to start 91 games, and right guard Nate Gilliam. The Deacons have lost three offensive linemen after each of the past two seasons; it’s a unit that will receive a significant amount of attention in the spring as it’s remade in the image of offensive line coach Nick Tabacca.
The Deacons also lose starters at running back (Cade Carney), wide receiver (Scotty Washington, though he didn’t play in the last five games), slot receiver (Kendall Hinton) and tight end (Jack Freudenthal).
So, as enticing as the wide receiver duo of Sage Surratt and Donavon Greene is, there’s work to do in developing the rest of the offense.
Now we know it’s Hartman who will be throwing them the ball.
