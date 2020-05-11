Ismael Massoud will return to the Wake Forest basketball team after entering the transfer portal upon the hiring of Coach Steve Forbes.
Massoud becomes the third player to enter the portal and remain with the Deacons, joining Jahcobi Neath and Ody Oguama. All are rising sophomores.
Massoud averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season, playing in all 31 games but averaging 12.1 minutes. He made 33 of 83 3-pointers, including clutch 3s at the end of games against Charlotte and Syracuse.
In Forbes’ offense, which figures to feature more 3-point shooting, Massoud appears to be poised for a significant increase in production.
Last week, Forbes told Les Johns of 247sports.com that Massoud was coming back, but Massoud’s return wasn’t solidified until Monday.
Massoud’s return puts the Deacons at nine scholarship players for next season. Returners are all four members of the freshman class from this past season (three previously mentioned plus Tariq Ingraham), rising junior Isaiah Mucius, incoming transfers Ian DuBose and Isaiah Wilkins and incoming freshman guards Quadry Adams and Marcus Watson.
As for other Deacons in the portal, Wake Forest has lost Olivier Sarr to Kentucky and isn’t in Chaundee Brown’s final four schools. Seldom-used guards Sharone Wright Jr. and Michael Wynn are also in the transfer portal after entering in March.
