NC State Miami Basketball

Coach Jim Larranaga makes a point to his Miami team during Wednesday night's win against Boston College. 

Miami’s defense is the worst in the ACC, with a defensive efficiency rate (104.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, per KenPom) that ranks 210th in the country.

In a four-game losing slide in January, Miami gave up at least 80 points in each game. Last weekend, the Hurricanes gave up 99 against Florida State.

Wake Forest hasn’t scored more than 80 points since a Dec. 7 loss to N.C. State.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments