Coach Jim Larranaga said early in the week that he was hoping his team would have a full arsenal of players available for the first time in a while for Wednesday night’s game against Boston College.
“If we have our full roster, it’ll be interesting to see how well we can play,” Larranaga said.
Miami bludgeoned Boston College 85-58 on Wednesday night, the Hurricanes’ third win of the calendar year. Wake Forest and Miami are tied for 13th in the ACC, ahead of only North Carolina in the standings.
