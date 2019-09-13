SATURDAY'S GAMES
Noon: N.C. State at West Virginia (FS1)
Noon: Furman at Virginia Tech (ACC)
Noon: Pittsburgh at Penn State (WXLV)
Noon: Ohio State at Indiana (WGHP)
Noon: Arkansas State at Georgia (ESPN2)
Noon: Kansas State at Mississippi State (ESPN)
Noon: Maryland at Temple (CBS Sports)
Noon: Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
Noon: Eastern Michigan at Illinois (Big Ten)
Noon: Tenn.-Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC)
12:30 p.m.: Citadel at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)
2:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Notre Dame (WXII)
3:30 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina (WFMY)
3:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Brigham Young (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy (CBS Sports)
3:30 p.m.: North Greenville at Western Carolina (ESPN+)
3:30: Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2)
3:30: Stanford at Central Florida (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Army at Texas-San Antonio (NFL)
3:30 p.m.: Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU)
3:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Minnesota (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Arizona State at Michigan State (WGHP)
4 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC)
4 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State (FS1)
4 p.m.: Colorado State at Arkansas (SEC)
4 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi (SECA)
4 p.m.: Louisville at Western Kentucky (WXLVDT2, WatchStadium.com)
6 p.m.: A&T at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Massachusetts at Charlotte (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: N.C. Central at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Duke at Middle Tennessee State (Stadium College Football on Facebook)
7 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Kent State at Auburn (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Lamar at Texas A&M (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (WXLV)
7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia (ACC)
7:30 p.m.: Northwestern State at LSU (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: TCU at Purdue (Big Ten)
7:30 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State at Missouri (SECA)
8 p.m.: Oklahoma at UCLA (WGHP)
8 p.m.: Texas at Rice (CBS Sports)
8 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)
10:15 p.m.: Portland State at Boise State (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN)
