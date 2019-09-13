sports TV listings icon.jpg
By Tim Rickard/tim.rickard@greensboro.com

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Noon: N.C. State at West Virginia (FS1)

Noon: Furman at Virginia Tech (ACC)

Noon: Pittsburgh at Penn State (WXLV)

Noon: Ohio State at Indiana (WGHP)

Noon: Arkansas State at Georgia (ESPN2)

Noon: Kansas State at Mississippi State (ESPN)

Noon: Maryland at Temple (CBS Sports)

Noon: Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

Noon: Eastern Michigan at Illinois (Big Ten)

Noon: Tenn.-Chattanooga at Tennessee (SEC)

12:30 p.m.: Citadel at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports Southeast)

2:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Notre Dame (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: Alabama at South Carolina (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Southern Cal at Brigham Young (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: East Carolina at Navy (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: North Greenville at Western Carolina (ESPN+)

3:30: Oklahoma State at Tulsa (ESPN2)

3:30: Stanford at Central Florida (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Army at Texas-San Antonio (NFL)

3:30 p.m.: Memphis at South Alabama (ESPNU)

3:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Minnesota (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Arizona State at Michigan State (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Miami (ACC)

4 p.m.: Iowa at Iowa State (FS1)

4 p.m.: Colorado State at Arkansas (SEC)

4 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Mississippi (SECA)

4 p.m.: Louisville at Western Kentucky (WXLVDT2, WatchStadium.com)

6 p.m.: A&T at Charleston Southern (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Massachusetts at Charlotte (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: N.C. Central at Gardner-Webb (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Duke at Middle Tennessee State (Stadium College Football on Facebook)

7 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Kent State at Auburn (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Lamar at Texas A&M (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (WXLV)

7:30 p.m.: Florida State at Virginia (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: Northwestern State at LSU (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: TCU at Purdue (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: Southeast Missouri State at Missouri (SECA)

8 p.m.: Oklahoma at UCLA (WGHP)

8 p.m.: Texas at Rice (CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Nebraska (FS1)

10:15 p.m.: Portland State at Boise State (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Arizona (ESPN)

