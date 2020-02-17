As mentioned, Wake Forest’s next three games are at Joel Coliseum, which is where each of the Deacons’ last three wins have been.

Wake Forest has won three of its last four home games, the loss being in overtime to Virginia. The Deacons are 7-4 overall at home this season, and KenPom projects the Deacons to beat Georgia Tech (57%) and Notre Dame (51%) during this three-game stretch, along with a loss to Duke in between (15% chance to beat the Blue Devils).

